ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in December

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the December 15th total of 140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 648.0 days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. It is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.