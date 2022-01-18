ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,672,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 449.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 75.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ABM stock opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.32. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

