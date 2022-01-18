ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,897,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACIW opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.12. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

