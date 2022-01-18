Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Receives $94.05 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after buying an additional 401,629 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,858,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

