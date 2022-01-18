Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $16.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 120,192,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,666,266. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

