AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $6,981,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in AcuityAds by 12.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 398,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $195.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.