ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Price Up 3.2%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.18. 7,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 641,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,377,949 shares of company stock valued at $46,914,172 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 540.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,693,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in ACV Auctions by 399.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,639,000 after buying an additional 1,392,888 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after buying an additional 1,355,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

