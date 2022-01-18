Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06 and a beta of 1.37. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

