Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADEVF. UBS Group raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 173.00 to 165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF remained flat at $$13.25 during trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

