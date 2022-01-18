ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) versus Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Critical Survey

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADM Tronics Unlimited has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outset Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million 34.34 -$121.49 million ($2.76) -13.19 ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 2.18 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -9.97

ADM Tronics Unlimited has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADM Tronics Unlimited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -133.86% -33.26% -27.63% ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.00% -17.95% -9.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67 ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.11%. Given Outset Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ADM Tronics Unlimited.

Summary

ADM Tronics Unlimited beats Outset Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering. The Chemical segment offers water-based chemical products used for the food packaging and converting industries, and antistatic conductive paints, coatings and other products. The Electronics segment includes its Sonotron and Action subsidiaries. The Engineering segment provides certain engineering services, including research, development, quality control and quality assurance services, along with regulatory compliance services. The company was founded by Alfonso DiMino on November 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.