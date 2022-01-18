Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Admiral Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Investec lowered Admiral Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.12.

AMIGY stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

