Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,750,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.88 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. The firm has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

