Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.94

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 23008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $928.76 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 26.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

