Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp Sells 600 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,532,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,775,000 after buying an additional 161,728 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.59.

