Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 389 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.57. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.25.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

