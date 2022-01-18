Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 46,510 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,172,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,503,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after buying an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,739,000 after buying an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.67 and a twelve month high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

