Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.