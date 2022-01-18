Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 29,768.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the third quarter valued at $369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,284,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 69,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 30,768 shares during the period.

EWO opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.41.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

