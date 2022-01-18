Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,835 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RFV. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RFV stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $101.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.