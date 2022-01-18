Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 27.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 53.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.5% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.