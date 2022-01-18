AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $33,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AECOM by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AECOM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

