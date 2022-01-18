Aew Capital Management L P Makes New $14.38 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 171,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

