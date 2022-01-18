Aew Capital Management L P Makes New $14.38 Million Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 171,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,375,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:RHP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.71. The company had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.72.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.
