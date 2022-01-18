Aew Capital Management L P Sells 123,700 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Aew Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the quarter. Macerich makes up approximately 2.5% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Macerich were worth $83,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Macerich by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 6,096.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,199,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,406 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.37. 27,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,180. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

