Aew Capital Management L P Sells 9,375 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aew Capital Management L P reduced its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.47% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $43,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $15,788,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $11,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.98. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,750. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

