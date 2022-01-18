AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after acquiring an additional 170,195 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 116.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,795,000 after purchasing an additional 126,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,141,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 132,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

