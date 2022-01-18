AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.94.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $192.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $143.10 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.