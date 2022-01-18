AGF Investments Inc. Sells 156 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

NYSE:ASH opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

