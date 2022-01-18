AGF Investments Inc. Sells 21,505 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

