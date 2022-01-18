AGF Investments Inc. Sells 236,426 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 236,426 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

