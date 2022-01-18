AGF Investments Inc. Sells 8,207 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $99.82 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

