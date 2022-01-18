AGF Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Copart stock opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

