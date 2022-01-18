AGF Investments LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in BorgWarner by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BorgWarner by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,107,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after buying an additional 56,095 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.12%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

