AGF Investments LLC Has $353,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 85,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

