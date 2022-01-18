AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Amundi bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after buying an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,226,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,987 shares of company stock worth $4,650,199. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

