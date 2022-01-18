Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises approximately 0.6% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

A stock traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $142.15. 21,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,770. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

