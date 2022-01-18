agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $38.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

In other agilon health news, CAO Glenn Sobotka sold 150,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $3,778,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,914 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,156.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

AGL stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $458.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

