Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $64.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.