Aigang 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,155.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, Aigang has traded 1,973.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a market cap of $371,047.90 and $10,155.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00055273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

