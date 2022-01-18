Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AFLYY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $4.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air France-KLM (AFLYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.