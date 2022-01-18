Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) received a €29.00 ($32.95) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 42.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AIXA. Stifel Nicolaus set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.67 ($26.89).

Get Aixtron alerts:

AIXA stock opened at €20.29 ($23.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €14.43 ($16.39) and a 1-year high of €26.60 ($30.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.