Akroma (AKA) Trading Down 27.1% This Week

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $89,420.47 and approximately $147.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.60 or 0.07476973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

