Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 48.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.