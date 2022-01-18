Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

ARE stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.87.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

