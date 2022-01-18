Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Holdings Increased by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after buying an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $21.29 on Tuesday, reaching $503.34. 11,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $631.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

