Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Certara were worth $78,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Certara by 117.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Certara by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Certara by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,821,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,324,529 shares of company stock worth $278,650,697 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

