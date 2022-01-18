Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 23,046 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,806 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $72,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 221,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.03%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

