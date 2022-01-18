Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,884,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,571 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $81,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

BSX opened at $44.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

