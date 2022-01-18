Allianz (ALV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Allianz (FRA: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €281.00 ($319.32) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($267.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/13/2021 – Allianz was given a new €246.00 ($279.55) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/7/2021 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($289.77) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

12/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($272.73) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €235.00 ($267.05) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/3/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($284.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/3/2021 – Allianz was given a new €237.00 ($269.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/1/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($278.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/26/2021 – Allianz was given a new €237.00 ($269.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($288.64) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ALV stock opened at €227.05 ($258.01) on Tuesday. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a one year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €206.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €202.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

