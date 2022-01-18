Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $47,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 17.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 22.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 487.1% during the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 14,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

