Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $44.28 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 568.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,990,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $44,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the period. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

